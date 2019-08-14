Suspected 'dog poisoner' arrested in suburb reeling from deaths of pets

A man found carrying suspected housebreaking tools and a large quantity of poisoned meat has been arrested in Florida, west of Johannesburg, where a spate of dog poisonings has left residents reeling.

Community Led Animal Welfare (Claw) founder Cora Bailey raised the alarm after more than 40 dogs were poisoned in the suburb in the space of a week.

Bailey warned that children were also at risk should they consume contaminated items.

At the time she said that pets were being poisoned daily.

Relief came in the early hours of Wednesday last week when Apcan security officers spotted a suspicious man on the street. Housebreaking tools were allegedly discovered when he was searched, along with meat allegedly tainted with poison commonly known as "two-step".

Police spokesperson Sgt Mpho More said police responded swiftly to the scene and arrested the man.

More said a 43-year-old suspect appeared in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Monday. He faces charges under the Animal Protection Act, and of being in possession of housebreaking implements and stolen property.