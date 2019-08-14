'The height of insensitivity': MEC slams filming of KZN crash victims

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has called on the public to respect the privacy of people in situations of distress and to avoid filming them and distributing the footage.

Simelane-Zulu was referring to an accident in which six young Zulu maidens, who were travelling in a Toyota Quantum from Pomeroy to attend a prelude to the annual royal reed dance in Durban, were killed on Saturday.

It is alleged that the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The vehicle burst into flames. Nine other occupants of the vehicle escaped with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

“In the case of the incident in Pomeroy, we heard disturbing and harrowing reports that a video of people inside the burning taxi was filmed and distributed," said Simelane-Zulu.

"That is the height of insensitivity, which leaves relatives of the deceased with emotional scars that could lead to long-term mental challenges, which is grossly unfair and has a direct impact on us, the department of health."