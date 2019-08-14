Two elderly KZN women brutally attacked - one raped, the other killed

Two elderly KwaZulu-Natal women became victims of separate brutal attacks in the month dedicated to women.

In the first incident a case of rape was opened at the Ibisi police station on the south coast after an 86-year-old woman was allegedly raped by an unknown man.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"An 86-year-old woman was asleep at her home when she attacked by an unknown suspect, who raped her. The incident is being investigated," said Gwala.

The ANC Women's League in the province condemned the "distasteful incident".

According to the league, the woman's granddaughter had also been raped.

However, police did not confirm the second rape.