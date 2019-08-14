South Africa

Two elderly KZN women brutally attacked - one raped, the other killed

14 August 2019 - 15:33 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Former Durban principal Shirley James was found dead in her garage on Tuesday.
Former Durban principal Shirley James was found dead in her garage on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied

Two elderly KwaZulu-Natal women became victims of separate brutal attacks in the month dedicated to women.

In the first incident a case of rape was opened at the Ibisi police station on the south coast after an 86-year-old woman was allegedly raped by an unknown man.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"An 86-year-old woman was asleep at her home when she attacked by an unknown suspect, who raped her. The incident is being investigated," said Gwala.

The ANC Women's League in the province condemned the "distasteful incident".

According to the league, the woman's granddaughter had also been raped.

However, police did not confirm the second rape.

KZN cops arrest 265 sex offenders in just one month

A total of 265 people were arrested for sexual offences in KwaZulu-Natal in July.
News
1 week ago

"What is even more shocking about this barbaric act is that it happened during Women's Month.

"We call on the police to act with speed to ensure the perpetrator is arrested," said the league's provincial secretary Nonhlanhla Gabela.

Police are also investigating the brutal murder of former principal Shirley James.

Gwala said the 79-year-old's body was found in the garage of her Newlands East, Durban, home on Tuesday.

She had head injuries.

"The victim was alone in her house. Charges of robbery and murder are being investigated," said Gwala.

Local DA councillor Shontel de Boer said it was "sad to hear of such a tragedy when a senior community member is so brutally murdered in her own home.

"The area has become terribly unsafe and residents don't feel safe in their own homes," De Boer said.

MORE

Arrests made after elderly KZN man is ambushed, shot dead and his bakkie set alight

Two people have been arrested for the murder of an elderly KwaZulu-Natal man.
News
5 days ago

KZN gogos live in terror as another pensioner is raped

A 76-year-old woman sat dead still – too traumatised to move – as government officials moved through her small, rundown home in central KwaZulu-Natal.
News
1 month ago

Tensions flare as KZN 'serial rapist' appears on 30 counts

About three dozen women gathered at the Pinetown regional court on Tuesday anticipating the sentencing of a 29-year-old serial rapist, bringing his ...
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'I checked, checked and checked again. I couldn't believe my eyes,' says winner ... South Africa
  2. IN PICTURES | SA finally gets to see the young woman known as Zephany Nurse South Africa
  3. 'Rolex Gang' arrested in Sandton South Africa
  4. Sheriff heading to Brian Molefe's house to attach his assets - Solidarity South Africa
  5. WATCH | Krugersdorp killings: 'Cult leaders are cunning and believe they are ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Fire breaks out in Stellenbosch University residence
Hong Kong riot police manhandle young demonstrator
X