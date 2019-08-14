South Africa

WATCH | 'You run away to die sometimes': The underworld of Cape Town's stowaways

14 August 2019 - 06:00 By timeslive

In and around SA’s harbours live the “beach boys”, an underground subculture of young men who seek better lives in other countries by hiding themselves in ships.

Risking their lives, these young men attempt to board ships without being found. If discovered, shipping agents and owners can incur costs of between R80,000 and R120,000 per stowaway.

"Being a stowaway is a big risk. I've got friends who've been thrown in the sea," says Adam, a stowaway from Tanzania.

This video follows Adam and Sean Christie, whose book 'Under Nelson Mandela Boulevard' tells the story of their friendship as well as of the wider stowaway community in Cape Town.

