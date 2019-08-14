South Africa

WATCH | Onlookers mob scene of cash van blast, looking for money

14 August 2019 - 12:25 By IAVAN PIJOOS

A cash-in-transit vehicle was robbed in Vlaklaagte, Mpumalanga at 5pm on August 12 2019. About 15 suspects in different vehicles shot at the vehicle.

Onlookers flocked to the scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist in Vlaklaagte, Mpumalanga, on Monday.

The heist happened on the R573 road near the town of Kwaggafontein after 5pm on Monday.

National police spokesperson Lt-Col Brenda Muridili said on Wednesday that around 15 armed men opened fire on the cash van with assault rifles in an attempt to stop it.

Muridili said when the van stopped, the driver and two security guards were disarmed of two 9mm pistols.

She said the driver suffered an injury to his hand but his firearm was not taken.

"The suspects blew up the cash van and an undisclosed amount of money was taken and they fled the scene. The injured driver was taken to hospital," she said.

A video of the aftermath of the heist showed community members scouring the scene of the blast for bank notes.

No arrests were immediately made.

