WATCH | Violence erupts in Mokopane with calls for removal of mayor

Violence erupted at Mokopane in Limpopo as protesters attempted to shut down the town on Wednesday.

Most shops, businesses and schools closed their doors after protesters took to the streets.

"There were some protesters who wanted to shut down the entire town. They were blocking the road and therefore the police had to act to disperse them," said provincial police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

Mojapelo said police used rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the crowd.

Protesters were demanding the removal of Mokopane mayor Andrina Matsemela, who is reportedly in hiding.