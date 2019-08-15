After almost eight years with no job, 'I'm queueing for a living'

Standing in snaking queues – whether at Home Affairs, collecting a social grant, or a visit to a congested clinic – is a boring and time-consuming task many South Africans find themselves doing more often than they would like.

After listening to complaints from people in his community, especially the elderly, 29-year-old Koketso Denny Nkuna from Burgersfort in Limpopo had an idea. He would stand in the queues instead - for a fee.

Nkuna said that he had been unemployed for nearly eight years and had grown despondent about ever finding a job. Burgersfort, which falls under the Sekhukhune district municipality, is home to more than 20 mines but towns there, including Burgersfort, are among the most impoverished in the country.

Nkuna, who studied engineering, said he needed a way to support his girlfriend and their baby. “I had a bad experience with job hunting and the recent retrenchment of workers in my area led me to start this business,” he said.