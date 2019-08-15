South Africa

Cape man who escaped death penalty jailed for murder of lover & her child

15 August 2019 - 08:11 By TimesLIVE
The Western Cape High Court has handed down two life sentences to a man who murdered his lover and her daughter.
Image: File photo / SUHAIB SALEM

Shafieka Petersen and her two-year-old daughter, Mishka, were murdered, wrapped in blankets and hidden in their tiny home in Delft. Their decomposed bodies were found in November 2017.

Their killer was the man Petersen had been in a relationship with, a Capetonian who escaped the noose after a previous murder.

Paul Evans, 49, has now been sentenced to life behind bars by the Western Cape High court for the double murder.

The investigating officer, Lt-Col Michael Thebus, was praised by state advocate Megan Blaauw for a sterling investigation, which led to the successful prosecution and sentence.

Thebus, who was a captain at the time of the murders, tracked Evans to Eendekuil, on the West Coast. During the investigation, Evans confessed.

Judge Salie Hlophe on Tuesday sentenced him to two terms of life imprisonment and 18 months in jail for defeating the ends of justice.

SAPS spokesperson Lt-Col Andrè Traut said Evans had a previous conviction for murder, for which he received the death penalty in 1992.

He appealed his conviction and his sentence was converted to life imprisonment in 1994.

