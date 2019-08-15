Cops hunting looters who attacked foreign-owned shops in Soweto

Shopkeepers feeling vulnerable after a night of looting in various areas of Soweto are closing shop and moving to safety for fear of fresh flare-ups.

Townships affected by Wednesday night's looting of foreign-owned spaza shops included Meadowlands, Zola, Emdeni, Moletsane, White City, Zondi and Rockville.

Reasons for the lootings are unclear.

Meadowlands resident Lucky Kekana* told TimesLIVE that foreigners running businesses in the area should do more to assimilate with the community.

"It's not like we don't want them here, but we want them to abide by the rules, like being here legally. Most of our brothers and sisters are unemployed, yet they open a shop on each every corner.

"We're saying we must work together, they must respect us and employ one or two people in the community ... they can't just get here and take over, else they must leave," said Kekana.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubule said no arrests had been made on Thursday but investigations were under way as the looting sprees had been captured in a series of videos.