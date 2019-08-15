I'm not giving up on my biological mom yet, says Zephany Nurse

"I am not trying to justify what Lavona did. I am always finding myself having the comparison between my father Morne and my daddy Michael. It is just something that always happens when I am in a situation. I am always comparing and I am like there are certain things that I wish Morne could do as Michael would do for me.

"In some situations I just wish he could have controlled ... handled situations the way Michael would; more sensitively, [with] more understanding and not just roughly," Solomon said.

She described the difficulties she had when she reunited with her biological parents, and said there were reasons as to why there was space between her and them.

On her relationship with her biological mother Celeste, Solomon said Celeste came to help her to look after her kids.

"That is where I could see I could start trusting her because there was that lack in my life. But then something happened. I am not going to say it. It is in the book. Something personal. It kept happening."

Solomon said Celeste knew about these issues.

"There are certain things it is not normal for a mum to do," Solomon said.

She said although she had told herself that she needed to give her biological parents a chance, she had accepted they were "broken people".

Solomon said she had accepted that her relationship with Lavona would not be the same.

"Nothing is going to be the same. Me and Michael, we are willing to rebuild that relationship with her. The relationship with my biological mother... we might never have that relationship she dreamed of us having. I am leaving the door open. There are things we are struggling with and I am not shutting the door."