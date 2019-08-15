South Africa

Man 'kills' his mother in bloody attack, because 'he saw her in his dreams'

15 August 2019 - 07:42 By TimesLIVE
An Eastern Cape man has been charged with murdering his 71-year-old mother.
An Eastern Cape man has been charged with murdering his 71-year-old mother.
Image: 123rf.com/Monchai Tudsamalee

A woman, aged 71, has been killed, allegedly by her son.

Capt Jackson Manatha, of the Eastern Cape police, said Centane officers arrested the 47-year-old man on Tuesday. He is accused of stabbing his mother with a bush knife on Monday and has been charged with murder.

The woman was rushed to Butterworth Hospital, where she died.

"It is alleged that the suspect accused his mother of bewitching him, as he saw her in his dreams."

Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga, condemned the killing of the elderly, defenceless woman, more so because it was allegedly at the hands of her son.

MORE

Four arrested for murder of Free State policeman

Four people had been arrested in connection with the murder of a police officer in Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State.
News
1 day ago

Two elderly KZN women brutally attacked - one raped, the other killed

Two elderly KwaZulu-Natall ladies both became victims of separate brutal attacks in the month dedicated to women.
News
18 hours ago

Boyfriend faces murder charge after taking injured toddler to hospital

A 25-year-old man was expected to appear in court on Monday in connection with the death of a two-year-old boy he took to hospital in Port Elizabeth.
News
2 days ago

Police nab 67-year-old man for stabbing man in 70s to death

The men had just returned from a traditional ceremony on Saturday when a fight broke out.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | SA finally gets to see the young woman known as Zephany Nurse South Africa
  2. 'I checked, checked and checked again. I couldn't believe my eyes,' says winner ... South Africa
  3. Sheriff heading to Brian Molefe's house to attach his assets - Solidarity South Africa
  4. Three lottery millionaires: how they spend their cash may surprise you South Africa
  5. Drug mule Babsie Nobanda got a degree in Thai prison South Africa

Latest Videos

Fire breaks out in Stellenbosch University residence
Hong Kong riot police manhandle young demonstrator
X