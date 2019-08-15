Man 'kills' his mother in bloody attack, because 'he saw her in his dreams'

A woman, aged 71, has been killed, allegedly by her son.

Capt Jackson Manatha, of the Eastern Cape police, said Centane officers arrested the 47-year-old man on Tuesday. He is accused of stabbing his mother with a bush knife on Monday and has been charged with murder.

The woman was rushed to Butterworth Hospital, where she died.

"It is alleged that the suspect accused his mother of bewitching him, as he saw her in his dreams."

Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga, condemned the killing of the elderly, defenceless woman, more so because it was allegedly at the hands of her son.