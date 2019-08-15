South Africa

Mob kills frenzied knifeman who killed girl, 10, and an elderly man

15 August 2019 - 16:31 By Orrin Singh
A knifeman said to be mentally challenged was chased down and killed by an angry mob after he went on a stabbing frenzy, killing two people and seriously injuring another in northern KZN on Thursday.
A knifeman said to be mentally challenged was chased down and killed by an angry mob after he went on a stabbing frenzy, killing two people and seriously injuring another in northern KZN on Thursday.
Image: 123rf.com/Monchai Tudsamalee

A man went on a stabbing frenzy, killing a 10-year-old pupil and an elderly man as well as seriously injuring a woman in Ngwelezane near Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the suspect, who has been described to TimesLIVE as mentally challenged, began his stabbing frenzy at about 7.30am. 

"It is alleged that a 10-year-old pupil was on her way to school with other pupils when she was singled out from others and attacked by the suspect. She was stabbed several times on her body and died. Other pupils fled the scene and they were not injured."

An officer, who asked not to be named, described the scene as "horrendous" and said the pupil was stabbed about 47 times. 

A short while later the knifeman attacked an elderly man in the same area.

"The victim was stabbed several times and died at the scene. The third victim was  attacked by the same suspect and stabbed seriously. She was taken to hospital for treatment," said Gwala. 

The suspect was then chased down by a mob of angry community members who assaulted and set him alight, resulting in his death. 

Three counts of murder - including that of the perpetrator - and one of attempted murder are being investigated by Empangeni police.

MORE

Man 'kills' his mother in bloody attack, because 'he saw her in his dreams'

A woman, aged 71, has been killed, allegedly by her son.
News
10 hours ago

Police nab 67-year-old man for stabbing man in 70s to death

The men had just returned from a traditional ceremony on Saturday when a fight broke out.
News
4 days ago

Boy, 14, stabs woman to death in Cape Town

The woman was found lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds to her body.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | SA finally gets to see the young woman known as Zephany Nurse South Africa
  2. 'I checked, checked and checked again. I couldn't believe my eyes,' says winner ... South Africa
  3. Sheriff heading to Brian Molefe's house to attach his assets - Solidarity South Africa
  4. Three lottery millionaires: how they spend their cash may surprise you South Africa
  5. Drug mule Babsie Nobanda got a degree in Thai prison South Africa

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Caster Semenya says she has never felt supported by other women
X