Mob kills frenzied knifeman who killed girl, 10, and an elderly man

A man went on a stabbing frenzy, killing a 10-year-old pupil and an elderly man as well as seriously injuring a woman in Ngwelezane near Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the suspect, who has been described to TimesLIVE as mentally challenged, began his stabbing frenzy at about 7.30am.

"It is alleged that a 10-year-old pupil was on her way to school with other pupils when she was singled out from others and attacked by the suspect. She was stabbed several times on her body and died. Other pupils fled the scene and they were not injured."

An officer, who asked not to be named, described the scene as "horrendous" and said the pupil was stabbed about 47 times.

A short while later the knifeman attacked an elderly man in the same area.

"The victim was stabbed several times and died at the scene. The third victim was attacked by the same suspect and stabbed seriously. She was taken to hospital for treatment," said Gwala.

The suspect was then chased down by a mob of angry community members who assaulted and set him alight, resulting in his death.

Three counts of murder - including that of the perpetrator - and one of attempted murder are being investigated by Empangeni police.