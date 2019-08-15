South Africa

My biological dad is a 'lost cause', Zephany Nurse reveals in new book

15 August 2019 - 06:30 By Dave Chambers
Morné Nurse is a "lost cause" when it comes to being a father, according to his eldest daughter Miché Solomon, better known as Zephany Nurse.
Image: Facebook/Morné Nurse

Morné Nurse tried to stop a book about his daughter Zephany with a threat of “a massive lawsuit”.

Miché Solomon on the cover of Joanne Jowell's new book about her life story.
Image: NB Publishers

The threat arrived in an SMS, which he sent to biographer Joanne Jowell and copied to Zephany, now known as Miché Solomon after the Pretoria high court allowed her to be named.

It came as yet another disappointment for Solomon in the five years since she was identified as the eldest daughter of Nurse and his former wife, Celeste.

In the book, Solomon says she often compares Nurse and the man she regards as her father, Michael Solomon, the husband of the woman serving a 10-year sentence for kidnapping her as a three-day-old baby from Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town.

“Morné, well - he’s a lost cause,” she told Jowell. “I just don’t love him like a dad. I’m sorry if that’s offensive or heartbreaking for him.

“For me, Morné simply fails as a father. He’s not there for his other kids either. I honestly, deeply wish that they could have had a father and a mother like my parents.”

The Nurses were divorced by the time they were reunited with Solomon in 2015, and both were in new relationships.

Solomon said she had nothing in common with them. “I don’t think I can get used to the smoking and drinking,” she told Jowell.

“I just can’t connect. Celeste and Morné don’t feel like family to me ... I can see the physical resemblance, especially with Morné. I can see that they are my parents, but I don’t feel it.

'It gets confusing': Zephany dedicates new book to her two mothers

The woman known to the world as Zephany Nurse has dedicated the book about her incredible life to her two mothers.
News
13 hours ago

“At a time that I needed a mom the most [when Lavona Solomon was on trial for kidnapping], Celeste and Morné weren’t there for me. And it’s not like there haven’t been many other opportunities - they’ve had lots of chances.”

Jowell said the SMS from Nurse arrived after she contacted Celeste to arrange an interview with her. In the message he told her that he and Celeste had a book contract of their own.

“If any of parties should go and give information of any sort in the finding of Zephany, it will result to a massive lawsuit,” he warned in the SMS.

Jowell said Solomon was devastated by the message.

“This is the kind of thing that happens all the time - and it makes me feel like we are strangers again,” the 22-year-old woman told the author.

TimesLIVE has made numerous attempts to interview the Nurses over the last 10 days, but without success.

IN PICTURES | SA finally gets to see the young woman known as Zephany Nurse

This is Miché Solomon, whose name and face have been a secret for five years since she was identified as stolen baby Zephany Nurse.
News
1 day ago

‘Seeing mommy in court broke me’: Zephany Nurse’s real story told at last

For five years, Zephany Nurse’s real identity was kept secret. In that time, she grappled with the trauma of discovering that her “mom” had snatched ...
News
1 day ago

I'm ready to tell my story, stolen baby Zephany Nurse says in court bid to lift veil of anonymity

Zephany Nurse, who was stolen from a hospital in Cape Town as a newborn and reunited with her biological parents when she was 17, wants to reveal her ...
News
1 week ago

