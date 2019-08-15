My biological dad is a 'lost cause', Zephany Nurse reveals in new book

The threat arrived in an SMS, which he sent to biographer Joanne Jowell and copied to Zephany, now known as Miché Solomon after the Pretoria high court allowed her to be named.

It came as yet another disappointment for Solomon in the five years since she was identified as the eldest daughter of Nurse and his former wife, Celeste.

In the book, Solomon says she often compares Nurse and the man she regards as her father, Michael Solomon, the husband of the woman serving a 10-year sentence for kidnapping her as a three-day-old baby from Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town.

“Morné, well - he’s a lost cause,” she told Jowell. “I just don’t love him like a dad. I’m sorry if that’s offensive or heartbreaking for him.

“For me, Morné simply fails as a father. He’s not there for his other kids either. I honestly, deeply wish that they could have had a father and a mother like my parents.”

The Nurses were divorced by the time they were reunited with Solomon in 2015, and both were in new relationships.

Solomon said she had nothing in common with them. “I don’t think I can get used to the smoking and drinking,” she told Jowell.

“I just can’t connect. Celeste and Morné don’t feel like family to me ... I can see the physical resemblance, especially with Morné. I can see that they are my parents, but I don’t feel it.