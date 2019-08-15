No bail for Meghan accused, demand Cape Town court protesters

A crowd of protesters gathered at a Cape Town court on Thursday, hoping to stop three men charged in connection with the murder of Meghan Cremer from being granted bail.

The 60 black-clad protesters, many of them women from the Philippi equestrian community in which 30-year-old Cremer lived, were hoping to hand in a petition containing more than 50,000 names.

A week ago, Jeremy Sias, 27, Charles Daniels, 39, and Shiraaz Jaftha, 34, made their first appearance in Athlone magistrate’s court.

Last week Sias was charged with murder and the others with being in possession of a stolen vehicle. Court documents suggested this may change on Thursday.