South Africa

NPA's missing persons' task team: This is what it is doing

15 August 2019 - 08:42 By Cebelihle Bhengu
An NPA task team has started exhuming the bodies of activists who died in 1986 and 1987.
Image: Twitter/Missing Persons

The National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) missing persons' task team has started a Twitter page to keep the public informed on progress it is making in investigations and exhumations of those whose deaths were politically motivated. 

On Tuesday, the team began exhuming the bodies of five activists from Mamelodi, who were abducted and killed between 1986 and 1987 by security police in the Northern Transvaal. 

Umkhonto we Sizwe's Iggy Mthebule is among those whose cases will be investigated. 

