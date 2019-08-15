NPA's missing persons' task team: This is what it is doing
The National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) missing persons' task team has started a Twitter page to keep the public informed on progress it is making in investigations and exhumations of those whose deaths were politically motivated.
On Tuesday, the team began exhuming the bodies of five activists from Mamelodi, who were abducted and killed between 1986 and 1987 by security police in the Northern Transvaal.
Today the Missing Persons Task Team was excavating for the remains of five Mamelodi activists abducted and killed by the Northern Transvaal Security police in 1986 and 1987. Something interesting was found but we had to stop. We will return on Thursday to continue. pic.twitter.com/5ERLI5iZMY— MissingPersonsSA (@MissingPersonZA) August 13, 2019
Umkhonto we Sizwe's Iggy Mthebule is among those whose cases will be investigated.
This Twitter account will also highlight unsolved missing persons cases like MK member Iggy Mthebule who vanished while operating underground around Johannesburg in January 1987. pic.twitter.com/UvGVd1bwCe— MissingPersonsSA (@MissingPersonZA) August 14, 2019