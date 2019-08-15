Tobacco boss Simon Rudland wounded in Johannesburg shooting

Millionaire tobacco boss Simon Rudland has been critically injured in a shooting in Johannesburg.

The Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association, of which Rudland is a member, confirmed that "an incident" had occurred outside its Orchards offices on Wednesday.

"We further confirm that members of the SAPS attended at our offices for purposes of conducting their investigations and they were inter alia handed CCTV footage of the aforementioned incident. There will be no further comment on this issue for now and we ask that the SAPS be allowed to conduct their investigations," the organisation said.