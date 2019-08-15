South Africa

Tobacco boss Simon Rudland wounded in Johannesburg shooting

15 August 2019 - 09:10 By TimesLIVE
Simon Rudland was shot outside the Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association's offices.
Simon Rudland was shot outside the Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association's offices.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

Millionaire tobacco boss Simon Rudland has been critically injured in a shooting in Johannesburg.

The Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association, of which Rudland is a member, confirmed that "an incident" had occurred outside its Orchards offices on Wednesday.

"We further confirm that members of the SAPS attended at our offices for purposes of conducting their investigations and they were inter alia handed CCTV footage of the aforementioned incident. There will be no further comment on this issue for now and we ask that the SAPS be allowed to conduct their investigations," the organisation said.

MORE

FERIAL HAFFAJEE: There's no smoke without ire in the big tobacco business

The truth is more complex than the picture painted in the study 
Business
1 year ago

Johann van Loggerenberg outlines the dangers of tobacco wars

Basil Baloyi (not his real name) grew up in central Johannesburg in the 1970s.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | SA finally gets to see the young woman known as Zephany Nurse South Africa
  2. 'I checked, checked and checked again. I couldn't believe my eyes,' says winner ... South Africa
  3. Sheriff heading to Brian Molefe's house to attach his assets - Solidarity South Africa
  4. Three lottery millionaires: how they spend their cash may surprise you South Africa
  5. Drug mule Babsie Nobanda got a degree in Thai prison South Africa

Latest Videos

Fire breaks out in Stellenbosch University residence
Hong Kong riot police manhandle young demonstrator
X