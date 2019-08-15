Wife killer Jason Rohde fails to get bail pending appeal

In the papers, Rohde said one of his daughters, who was supposed to testify on his behalf, could not do so because Salie-Hlophe amended a previous order that would have allowed her to testify in camera.

“I point out that, during the two and a half years since I was arrested, my three daughters and I have constantly and unrelentingly been in the media spotlight, which has significantly affected my daughters and their willingness to testify in open court and be subjected to being photographed by the media,” continued Rohde.

“My daughter … who had expected to be testifying in camera, became distraught - resulting in her becoming tearful and clearly not emotionally fit to testify on my behalf. Accordingly, I instructed my legal representatives to have her withdrawn from the witness stand.”

Rohde said he believed his appeal had a good chance of success.

“I am advised and verily believe that another court considering the record of the proceedings and the judgment could come to a different conclusion and finding in respect of the convictions as well the sentences imposed - and accordingly I am advised by my legal representatives that there are indeed good prospects of success on appeal against both my conviction and sentences imposed,” he said.

The state opposed the bail application.

Prosecutor Louis van Niekerk said Rohde’s application contained no new facts. “That leave to appeal has been granted [does not] mean he is entitled to bail,” he said. “What was placed before the judges of the SCA was not the full record. They have not sent it back to a full bench,” he added.