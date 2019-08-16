WATCH | Chilling warning ahead of hit attempt on tobacco baron
Just hours before millionaire tobacco boss Simon Rudland was critically wounded in an attempted assassination in Norwood, Johannesburg on Wednesday, another cigarette-manufacturing tycoon, Yusuf Kajee, sounded an ominous warning.
Included in Kajee’s warning was a spoiled assassination attempt on another player in the cigarette industry.
On the morning of the shooting Rudland had just pulled into the driveway of Fita’s (Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association) offices when a white VW Golf stopped behind him. One of the occupants opened fire, spraying his black Porsche with bullets.
Rudland, who was shot in the neck, was rushed to a Johannesburg hospital by his lawyer, who was driving the car, where he is understood to be in a critical condition.
