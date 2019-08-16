South Africa

WATCH | Chilling warning ahead of hit attempt on tobacco baron

16 August 2019 - 05:59 By Jeff Wicks and Graeme Hosken

Just hours before millionaire tobacco boss Simon Rudland was critically wounded in an attempted assassination in Norwood, Johannesburg on Wednesday, another cigarette-manufacturing tycoon, Yusuf Kajee, sounded an ominous warning.

Included in Kajee’s warning was a spoiled assassination attempt on another player in the cigarette industry.

On the morning of the shooting Rudland had just pulled into the driveway of Fita’s (Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association) offices when a white VW Golf stopped behind him. One of the occupants opened fire, spraying his black Porsche with bullets.

Rudland, who was shot in the neck, was rushed to a Johannesburg hospital by his lawyer, who was driving the car, where he is understood to be in a critical condition.

