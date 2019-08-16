Find puppy love in Khayelitsha as world remembers homeless animals

If you're looking for a four-legged friend, Saturday is the right time to find one.

International Homeless Animal Day — celebrated worldwide on the third Saturday in August — is a highlight of the year at Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha, outside Cape Town.

The non-profit organisation is hosting an open day for adoptions on Saturday, hoping to find homes for the dozens of animals it is caring for.

Every pet the clinic sends to a new home is sterilised.