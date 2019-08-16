Free State government 'eats' 178 cattle worth close to R1m

The Free State government is eating the department of agriculture and rural development’s livestock.

Provincial MEC for the department William Bulwane has revealed, in response to a question in the legislature, that 178 cattle, worth R815,200, were donated for catering at government events, farewell functions for MECs, funerals for needy families and church events between January 1 2009 and March 31 2019.

The question was posed by DA MPL Roy Jankielsohn.

A detailed list of how the livestock were used indicated they went towards “catering purposes during the budget speech as part of cost containment”, “catering purposes for potato week event” and “catering at the World Food Day commemoration”.

Numerous cattle were donated to destitute families for funerals and to farmers for breeding.