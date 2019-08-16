KZN woman electrocuted while preparing for bath

A nine-year-old girl made a grim discovery on Friday when she found her mother lying lifeless in the bathroom of their Verulam home.

Reaction Unit SA spokesperson Prem Balram said 43-year-old Devki Debidin died from electrocution.

"Members of Reaction Unit were called out to the wood and iron home approximately 11am after the woman's daughter found her lying on the floor of her bathroom."

"She suffered burns to her face and thigh. It was established that after finding her mum on the floor, Debidin's daughter ran to a neighbouring home and called her aunt who found her on the floor, next to the urn."

Balram said the aunt turned off the power and carried Debidin to the living room before calling for help.

"Debidin was apparently boiling water for her morning bath and was in the process of washing the bathroom floor when she was killed," Balram said.