South Africa

Quick-thinking firefighter saves the day as home burns in Cape Town

16 August 2019 - 09:28 By TimesLIVE
A car was burnt out during the blaze.
Image: City of Cape Town

A quick-thinking firefighter, who noticed flames on the way to an accident scene, helped save the occupants of a double-storey home in Cape Town early on Friday.

The officer in charge of firefighters from Gugulethu, who had been dispatched to treat a pedestrian who had been knocked down in Duinefontein Road, saw flames in the vicinity of Samora Machel at 6.37am.

“He decided to investigate and upon arrival found a double-storey dwelling, informal structures and a motor vehicle alight,” said the city’s fire and rescue spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse.

The fire was extinguished just before 8am.
Image: City of Cape Town

“He immediately called upon more resources to assist. The fire was contained at 7.50am. No injuries were reported.”

