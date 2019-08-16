Quick-thinking firefighter saves the day as home burns in Cape Town

A quick-thinking firefighter, who noticed flames on the way to an accident scene, helped save the occupants of a double-storey home in Cape Town early on Friday.

The officer in charge of firefighters from Gugulethu, who had been dispatched to treat a pedestrian who had been knocked down in Duinefontein Road, saw flames in the vicinity of Samora Machel at 6.37am.

“He decided to investigate and upon arrival found a double-storey dwelling, informal structures and a motor vehicle alight,” said the city’s fire and rescue spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse.