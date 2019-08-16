Safety summit outlines how use of technology can make Uber safer

With crime a major challenge, Uber is using technology to ensure its customers and drivers enjoy safer trips.

At its first safety summit in SA, held in Johannesburg on Friday, Uber highlighted the use of technology to address the safety concerns of drivers and riders.

Alon Lits, Uber's Sub-Saharan Africa general manager, said there were many benefits to using technology to create community safety.

“We are here to highlight those benefits and, as Uber, we've had to innovate around safety out of necessity,” Lits said, acknowledging incidents of violence that have occurred on Uber trips in the country.

To address some of the safety concerns, Uber introduced panic buttons for drivers and riders, he said.

“The panic button is available on-trip. You can access it through our safety toolkit and that connects to the safety control room, which will then call you back and understand what the emergency is. And depending on the emergency, they will send private security to respond.”