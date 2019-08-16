SIU recovers nearly R700,000 from two disgraced Esidimeni caregivers

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said on Friday it had obtained a court order to recover R663,000 from two disgraced service providers implicated in the Life Esidimeni debacle.

The Anchor Centre for the Intellectually Disabled and Dorothy Evangeline Franks had continued to submit invoices to the department of health long after the patients were removed from their care, following the directive of the health ombudsman, Prof Malegapuru Makgoba, the SIU said.

This prompted the SIU to launch a court bid to recover the amounts.

The two providers were among many which had taken care of the estimated 1,300 mentally ill patients from Life Esidimeni Health Care Centre, following the cancellation of the Esidimeni contract by then Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu in March 2016.

However, more than 100 patients died under the care of these service providers, prompting the health ombudsman to order the removal of the patients from these providers a year later.