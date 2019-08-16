South Africa

Teacher in court over R1m 'ghost students' scam in Western Cape

16 August 2019 - 15:19 By Philani Nombembe
A former teacher is alleged to have stolen almost R1m over three years by registering 'ghost students'.
A former teacher is alleged to have stolen almost R1m over three years by registering 'ghost students'.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

The Hawks have swooped on a Western Cape teacher who used “ghost students” to milk the government of close to R1m.

Tasmyn Dorothy, 42, was hauled before the magistrate's court in Oudtshoorn on fraud charges on Monday. According to Hawks spokesperson Capt Philani Nkwalase, Dorothy, a former adult basic education and training teacher, allegedly committed the crimes over  three years.

"It is alleged that between January 2010 and 2013, Dorothy, who worked as a teacher and a manager at different learning centres around Oudtshoorn, registered ghost learners,  thereby inflating the actual numbers of registered students in order to gain financial benefits from the Western Cape department of education, which consequently lost R946,538 from her illegal activities."

She was released on R2,500 bail and will be back in court on September 6 for the matter to be transferred to the regional court.

MORE

eThekweni mayor Zandile Gumede fired: everything you need to know

Zandile Gumede has officially been fired as eThekwini mayor. Here is what you need to know.
Politics
2 days ago

Steinhoff looks to sell off assets after $7bn accounting fraud

Scandal-hit retailer Steinhoff said on Tuesday its only hope for survival is to sell off assets to become a retail-focused investment holding firm, ...
Business
3 days ago

Former municipal speaker's 'official trips' exposed as fake travel claims

The former speaker of Walter Sisulu local municipality in the Eastern Cape has been convicted on more than two hundred counts for submitting ...
News
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | SA finally gets to see the young woman known as Zephany Nurse South Africa
  2. Brian Molefe's 'lovely' letter to Solidarity asks for 30 days to repay R700,000 South Africa
  3. My biological dad is a 'lost cause', Zephany Nurse reveals in new book South Africa
  4. 'I checked, checked and checked again. I couldn't believe my eyes,' says winner ... South Africa
  5. Drug mule Babsie Nobanda got a degree in Thai prison South Africa

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Caster Semenya says she has never felt supported by other women
X