Tributes pour in for art and design icon Carrol Boyes: 'Your great legacy will live on'

The death of design icon Carrol Boyes has prompted those who admired her and her work to flood social media with condolences and memories of the artist.

Her death was announced on Thursday by her company, Carrol Boyes (Pty) Ltd: “We are saddened by the loss of Carrol, who passed away last night after a brief illness.”

The company said she would be remembered for demonstrating the highest values in her business, as well as her passion for design, among other qualities.

On social media, many said they would remember her for the legacy she had left behind.

Here is a glimpse of the reactions: