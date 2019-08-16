Tributes pour in for art and design icon Carrol Boyes: 'Your great legacy will live on'
The death of design icon Carrol Boyes has prompted those who admired her and her work to flood social media with condolences and memories of the artist.
Her death was announced on Thursday by her company, Carrol Boyes (Pty) Ltd: “We are saddened by the loss of Carrol, who passed away last night after a brief illness.”
The company said she would be remembered for demonstrating the highest values in her business, as well as her passion for design, among other qualities.
On social media, many said they would remember her for the legacy she had left behind.
Here is a glimpse of the reactions:
World renowned South African artist and designer Carrol Boyes has passed away at age 65. Her passionate artistry and exceptional work will most certainly be remembered. Rest in peace, Carrol. 💔🇿🇦 #RIPCarrolBoyes pic.twitter.com/CYfMOJe5EG— Leandri Janse van Vuuren (@Lean3JvV) August 15, 2019
My heartfelt condolences to family, friends & staff of @CarrolBoyes #RIPCarrolBoyes 💔— Jonathan Chibvongodze (@JCUnplugged) August 15, 2019
Rest in peace Carrol 💔May your legacy live on #ripCarrolBoyes— Tshepiso Ndandani (@Tshepzaza) August 15, 2019
An absolute icon. #RIPCarrolBoyes https://t.co/ozI5NwxHvX— Lindy Lehto (@LindyLehto) August 15, 2019
We are saddened to hear about the passing of Carrol Boyes the creator and CEO of The Carrol Boyes retailer in Cape Town. She leaves our nation with a legacy of excellence, unity, empowerment and pioneering functional art. My her soul rest in peace. #RIPCarrolBoyes pic.twitter.com/eJHpR8V6zv— Maite Nkoana Mashabane (@maite_nkoana) August 16, 2019
Shattered! 💔Thank you for planting the seed in our organisation and believing in us.South Africa has lost an incredible icon, a Fabulous Woman in ART. May your beautiful soul rest in eternal peace @CarrolBoyes 🙏#ripcarrolboyes https://t.co/z6poXLnn3s— Pontsho Manzi (@LadyPontsho) August 15, 2019
South Africa and the world has lost another creative icon #carolboyes. Here's to celebrating her beautiful work. 15 minutes #sibambosketch of the day. #ripcarrolboyes #sibamboportraits #masterpiece #fineliner #portrait #drawing #sketchbook . pic.twitter.com/zQveR3ZuzS— Sibambo Portraits (@TSibambo) August 15, 2019
Go well Carrol Boyes. Your art will forever live in our hearts and homes. Thank you. You shone brightly #RipCarrolBoyes— Lullabies To Paralyze (@AstaticLulaby) August 15, 2019