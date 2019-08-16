WATCH | 'Durban's bunny chow is better than Gupta curry': Twitter reacts to Mbalula's jab
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula's jab at the controversial Gupta family has Twitter weak.
On Thursday, the minister was in Durban, where he held a press conference on the department's Railway Safety Regulator and what it seeks to achieve.
Later, Mbalula shared pictures and a video of himself indulging in Durban's most famous dish, bunny chow. He could not resist making fun of the corruption-accused Guptas and their curry.
“Great Durban bunny chow. Better than the Gupta curry.”
Eating Bunny Chow in Durban ... pic.twitter.com/5ipof2YYgN— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) August 15, 2019
Great Durban Bunny chow, better than the Gupta curry. pic.twitter.com/p9RowQt3G0— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) August 15, 2019
At the state capture inquiry, Mbalula denied the family had any influence over his political decisions, but admitted to indulging in a vegetarian curry at a Gupta-owned farm.
''Everything they eat is not from the shops, it came from their farm. I didn't even know that they had a farm. So that's what we discussed, at his house, Ajay Gupta. Vegetarian curry, I don't like it, but I had to eat. Curry, curry, curry. I ate, but that curry never finished me. I stood firm.”
Mbalula's followers were quick to comment. Some were amused by his post, others not so much.
As a man who has eaten a lot of Zupta curry we trust your opinion sir.— eisenbahningenieur (@nonlinearnodes) August 15, 2019
At least you know the taste of the Gupta curry😒— Mmadikgosi Matshego (@Mmadikgosi_23) August 15, 2019
You are one of many who can certainly taste the difference 🙄— Daniels (@ADaniel26099125) August 15, 2019
U chowed & chowed & chowed by that thing never finished u off... pic.twitter.com/fNVaZRhpDM— Junta (@Juntam007) August 15, 2019
The Gupta saga is not a joke, your sense of humor is despicable 😑— S'busiso Mhlongo (@Markedama) August 15, 2019
