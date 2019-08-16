WATCH | 'Durban's bunny chow is better than Gupta curry': Twitter reacts to Mbalula's jab

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula's jab at the controversial Gupta family has Twitter weak.

On Thursday, the minister was in Durban, where he held a press conference on the department's Railway Safety Regulator and what it seeks to achieve.

Later, Mbalula shared pictures and a video of himself indulging in Durban's most famous dish, bunny chow. He could not resist making fun of the corruption-accused Guptas and their curry.

“Great Durban bunny chow. Better than the Gupta curry.”