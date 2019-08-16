South Africa

WATCH | 'Durban's bunny chow is better than Gupta curry': Twitter reacts to Mbalula's jab

16 August 2019 - 06:28 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula.
Image: Sunday Times

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula's jab at the controversial Gupta family has Twitter weak.

On Thursday, the minister was in Durban, where he held a press conference on the department's Railway Safety Regulator and what it seeks to achieve.

Later, Mbalula shared pictures and a video of himself indulging in Durban's most famous dish, bunny chow. He could not resist making fun of the corruption-accused Guptas and their curry.

“Great Durban bunny chow. Better than the Gupta curry.”

At the state capture inquiry, Mbalula denied the family had any influence over his political decisions, but admitted to indulging in a vegetarian curry at a Gupta-owned farm.

''Everything they eat is not from the shops, it came from their farm. I didn't even know that they had a farm. So that's what we discussed, at his house, Ajay Gupta. Vegetarian curry, I don't like it, but I had to eat. Curry, curry, curry. I ate, but that curry never finished me. I stood firm.”

Mbalula's followers were quick to comment. Some were amused by his post, others not so much.

