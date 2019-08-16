South Africa

WATCH | Meghan Cremer murder: The investigation into the suspects

16 August 2019 - 09:12 By Anthony Molyneaux

The investigation into Meghan Cremer's murder is digging deeper into ATM withdrawals after her disappearance and accessing CCTV footage from multiple points near the farm where she lived for five years.

The suspects in the murder case of 30-year-old Meghan Cremer include Jeremy Sias, who grew up on the farm where Cremer lived for five years before her murder. Sias had been a farm labourer on the Mohr family farm in Philippi, Cape Town, for most of his life.

However, he was caught in Cremer's car days after her disappearance, shocking those who knew him on the farm.

We look into where the case is now and map how the events leading to her murder may have unfolded.

'She loved to bring joy into people's lives': Friends and family pay tribute to Meghan Cremer

Meghan Cremer had four passions - horses, ice cream, her nephew and Christmas.
Meghan Cremer suspect faces second murder charge, court told

One of the three men charged with murdering Meghan Cremer is suspected of another murder, a Cape Town court was told on Thursday.
No bail for Meghan accused, demand Cape Town court protesters

A crowd of protesters gathered at a Cape Town court on Thursday, hoping to stop three men charged in connection with the murder of Meghan Cremer from ...
