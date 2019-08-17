South Africa

Dog lover aims to set world record with highest number of canine adoptions

17 August 2019 - 11:12 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
An attempt to set a world record for the highest number of dog adoptions in one day is under way in Johannesburg.
An attempt to set a world record for the highest number of dog adoptions in one day is under way in Johannesburg.
Image: Supplied

A dog adoption agency wants to set a new world record in Johannesburg on Saturday, by aiming to achieve the highest number of pooch adoptions in a day.

The initiative is being driven by Joanne Lefson, a Cape Town animal rights activist who is the brains behind the Woof Project.

The project is an initiative of Oscars Arc, a registered charity, which is dedicated to inspiring dog adoption and saving dogs' lives.

The Woof Project was launched two years ago and since then has seen a 40% increase in the number of adoptions in the Western Cape, by making the process more appealing to potential dog owners.

The dogs are taken out of their traditional shelters to converted shipping containers placed in pleasant locations like the V&A Waterfront so that they can interact with those interested in adopting them.

On Saturday the sleek pop-up container unit will be situated in Melrose Arch, and will be open until 6pm.

"Pre-applications opened a week prior, enabling time for the agency to vet homes and ensure all the correct protocols are in place," said Lefson.

"Good news is that the record will be broken because no one has made any record on this topic official. Our estimate will be 70 adoptions- which is great considering most shelters average at one every weekend," Lefson said.

"There are incredible dogs in shelters dying for a second chance. If people could just see them and meet them, they would all be adopted," she added.

MORE

Yoga fans adopt wet nose pose as dogs join fun in Cape Town park

An outdoor yoga class in Cape Town on Saturday brought a whole new meaning to “downward-facing dog”.
News
6 months ago

Abandoned kittens looking for new homes or temporary shelter

Purrpaws, an animal shelter on the outskirts of Vereeniging, has asked for people to adopt kittens or provide temporary homes for them.
News
9 months ago

Most read

  1. My biological dad is a 'lost cause', Zephany Nurse reveals in new book South Africa
  2. Brian Molefe's 'lovely' letter to Solidarity asks for 30 days to repay R700,000 South Africa
  3. WATCH | Chilling warning ahead of hit attempt on tobacco baron South Africa
  4. South Africa has just allowed visa-free access for these four countries South Africa
  5. IN PICTURES | SA finally gets to see the young woman known as Zephany Nurse South Africa

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Caster Semenya says she has never felt supported by other women
X