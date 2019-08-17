South Africa

Pooch abducted by car thieves reunited with owner hours later

17 August 2019 - 12:09 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
A group of children found Lucy, the abducted pooch, wandering around their community near Hillcrest, Durban
Image: Pet Rescue Pinetown KZN

A dachshund that was abducted when her owner’s vehicle was stolen in Hillcrest, Durban, on Friday, was found hours later by a group of local children.

Blue Security spokesman Andreas Mathios said the private security company, pet care organisations and residents rallied together in an attempt to find the tiny pooch named Lucy.

The dog was in a Ford Ranger when it was stolen from outside a post office in Hillcrest.

"Blue Security got involved after it was circulated on some neighbourhood social media groups that a dachshund had been abducted in a motor vehicle that was stolen from the Hillcrest post office."

Mathios said the trail the vehicle followed was traced by tracking companies and search parties were set up.

"We had over 250 members, at one stage, who were out looking for the dog.

"We followed various leads based on the information that was given to us."

A reward was also offered for the dog’s safe return.

"Within two hours we received  a report from a lady at a nearby church community hall that the dog had just been brought in.

"The dog was handed to a community leader by some children, who found her wandering around."

The dog has since been reunited with her owner.

