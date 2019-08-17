Sex workers speak of rape, corruption and harassment by police

“Two years ago a policeman arrested me. He was alone and took me somewhere in the town in his car and then told me to give him free services and so I did,” a sex worker from Tzaneen, Limpopo, is quoted as saying in a new report.

She was one of 46 female sex workers interviewed for a research report on why sex work should be decriminalised in South Africa. Many of the sex workers described cases of rape, corruption and harassment by police officers.

The report was released by Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

“This report attempts to represent some of the fear, emotional pain and frustration that South African sex workers experience because the work they do … is criminalised,” read the report.

A recent survey by Statistics South Africa put the country’s official unemployment rate at 29% and the expanded unemployment rate at 38.5%.

“For many poor black women with limited formal education, selling sex is a viable means of making a living and supporting their children and other dependents. Sex workers with primary school education can earn nearly six times more than typical income from formal employment, such as domestic work,” read the report.

South Africa currently uses the total criminalisation model which means the sale and purchase of sex is illegal. But proving the crime of sex work means a police officer has to catch a sex worker in the act of providing sex for remuneration.

The report said municipal bylaws like solicitation, being a public nuisance or loitering were often used to arrest and detain sex workers. The sex workers who were interviewed said these arrests and detentions, which often lasted two nights, did not deter them from continuing.