South Africa

Anti-Gang Unit member detained after colleague shot dead in Franschhoek

18 August 2019 - 13:09 By TimesLIVE
An Anti-Gang Unit member has been detained after the fatal shooting of a colleague in Franschhoek on Saturday night.
An Anti-Gang Unit member has been detained after the fatal shooting of a colleague in Franschhoek on Saturday night.  
Image: iStock

A member of the Anti-Gang Unit in the Western Cape has been detained following the fatal shooting of an off-duty colleague in Franschhoek on Saturday night, police said.  

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said on Sunday the death of 40-year-old Sgt David Hoffman was being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

“It is alleged the deceased member was at a premises in Skool Street when a group of community members descended in a confrontational manner and subsequently left. Police were called to the house, including a 41-year-old colleague of the deceased.

“When the shooting occurred which claimed the life of Sgt David Hoffman, his colleague was with him. The 41-year-old member has since been detained and an IPID investigation is under way,” Potelwa said.

Acting Western Cape provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sindile Mfazi expressed condolences to the victim’s family.

MORE

The army & the Cape Flats one month later: 'We're making inroads,' says Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele has praised "Operation Lockdown" for stabilising crime on the Cape Flats, but says it's still "early days" in the ...
News
5 days ago

When bullets fly, pupils know they must 'hit the floor' in Hanover Park

During lunch break on Thursday, hundreds of learners from Blomvlei Primary School in Hanover Park gathered on the outskirts of the school holding ...
News
6 days ago

Four alleged gang members arrested for murder of pregnant woman in Manenberg

Four alleged gang members have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old pregnant woman who was gunned down in Manenberg, Cape ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Chilling warning ahead of hit attempt on tobacco baron South Africa
  2. Inside the R300m jewellery heist at Johann Rupert's warehouse News
  3. Jacob Zuma allies fingered in jobs scandal News
  4. My biological dad is a 'lost cause', Zephany Nurse reveals in new book South Africa
  5. R10m reward offered for information on cigarette boss Simon Rudland's shooting South Africa

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Caster Semenya says she has never felt supported by other women
X