Rape kits to be delivered after police strike deal with new supplier

18 August 2019 - 08:32 By TimesLIVE
Police minister Bheki Cele commended the resolution to "a problem which could have resulted in a crisis".
Police said on Sunday that new rape kits had been received at the weekend and would start being distributed right away.

In a statement, SAPS national spokesman Brig Vishnu Naidoo said that SAPS entered into a procurement contract with a company to supply a variety of evidence collection kits.

This was after reports of rape kit shortages, triggered by alleged corruption between the supplier of the kits and "certain police officers". Parliament has raised concerns about the situation, and demanded a solution.

"Police management is now happy to announce that, following a rigorous bid process, a contract to supply evidence collection kits, has been entered into with a company on Friday, August 16 2019.

"The supplier will provide 13 different types of evidence collection kits including, Adult Sexual Assault Kits, Paediatric Sexual Assault Kits and Buccal (swab) sample Collection Kits," he said.

Naidoo added that the first batch of kits was received on Saturday, and was being "strategically distributed to provinces today [Sunday] to augment their existing stocks".

"A detailed distribution plan has been designed and implemented for this purpose. Further stocks of these kits will be received on an ongoing basis and distributed to provinces over the next three years," he said.

Police minister Bheki Cele commended the resolution to "a problem which could have resulted in a crisis".

“We understood the urgency of this matter and it was corrected with speed. Going forward we won’t put people on the tenterhooks again,” Cele said.

“We take this issue seriously, especially when it relates to crimes against women and children. I stand by statements made in my past budget vote speeches: We will prioritise and intensify the fight against crimes targeting women and children and vulnerable groups."

