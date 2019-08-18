South Africa

Three suspects nabbed for attempted murder of Cape Town cop after business robbery

18 August 2019 - 15:23 By TimesLIVE
Three suspects have been arrested after wounding a police officer in Fish Hoek, Cape Town, while fleeing after allegedly committing a business robbery.
Three suspects have been arrested after wounding a police officer in Fish Hoek, Cape Town, while fleeing after allegedly committing a business robbery.
Image: Supplied

Three suspects were arrested shortly after wounding a police officer while fleeing after allegedly committing a business robbery in Ocean View near Fish Hoek on the Cape Peninsula on Saturday night, police said.

Western Cape police spokesman Lt-Col Andrè Traut said Ocean View police who were responding to a business robbery in Masiphumelele at 8.30pm on Saturday had pursued the suspects’ vehicle when they fled from the crime scene.   

“In Fish Hoek the suspects opened fire at the police and wounded a constable in the shoulder. He was admitted to hospital in a stable condition. The suspects fled towards the Fish Hoek sportsgrounds where three, aged between 24 and 28, were arrested. The fourth suspect evaded arrest and is being sought,” Traut said.

The firearm used in the attack on police, a 9mm pistol, was confiscated.

Once charged, the suspects would appear in court in Simons Town, where bail would be opposed, Traut added.

MORE

Teacher in court over R1m 'ghost students' scam in Western Cape

The Hawks have swooped on a Western Cape teacher who used “ghost students” to milk the government of close to R1m.
News
2 days ago

Anti-Gang Unit member detained after colleague shot dead in Franschhoek

A member of the Anti-Gang Unit in the Western Cape has been detained following the fatal shooting of an off-duty colleague in Franschhoek on Saturday ...
News
2 hours ago

Land grab leader gunned down two months after murder of Stellenbosch farmer

One of the leaders of a land grab in Stellenbosch which made global headlines was killed on Thursday.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Inside the R300m jewellery heist at Johann Rupert's warehouse News
  2. WATCH | Chilling warning ahead of hit attempt on tobacco baron South Africa
  3. Jacob Zuma allies fingered in jobs scandal News
  4. My biological dad is a 'lost cause', Zephany Nurse reveals in new book South Africa
  5. R10m reward offered for information on cigarette boss Simon Rudland's shooting South Africa

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Caster Semenya says she has never felt supported by other women
X