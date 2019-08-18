Three suspects nabbed for attempted murder of Cape Town cop after business robbery

Three suspects were arrested shortly after wounding a police officer while fleeing after allegedly committing a business robbery in Ocean View near Fish Hoek on the Cape Peninsula on Saturday night, police said.

Western Cape police spokesman Lt-Col Andrè Traut said Ocean View police who were responding to a business robbery in Masiphumelele at 8.30pm on Saturday had pursued the suspects’ vehicle when they fled from the crime scene.

“In Fish Hoek the suspects opened fire at the police and wounded a constable in the shoulder. He was admitted to hospital in a stable condition. The suspects fled towards the Fish Hoek sportsgrounds where three, aged between 24 and 28, were arrested. The fourth suspect evaded arrest and is being sought,” Traut said.

The firearm used in the attack on police, a 9mm pistol, was confiscated.

Once charged, the suspects would appear in court in Simons Town, where bail would be opposed, Traut added.