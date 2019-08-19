South Africa

Another bloody weekend in Cape Town as premier demands answers

19 August 2019 - 19:05 By TimesLIVE
SANDF members patrol the Cape Flats in Cape Town, which recorded a slight drop in murders over the past weekend.
SANDF members patrol the Cape Flats in Cape Town, which recorded a slight drop in murders over the past weekend.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

While the number of weekend murders in Cape Town may have declined from a week earlier, official statistics still paint a grim picture, with nearly three dozen people killed.

The Western Cape government confirmed in a statement that there were 34 murders reported in the Cape Town metro over the weekend - down from 47 murders the weekend before.

Of these deaths, 21 were as a result of shootings and six of stabbings. Seven were by other means.

47 murdered in 'devastating weekend' of violence in Cape Town

A mother stabbed by her teenage son. A taxi driver shot in the face. An eight-months pregnant mother cut down by bullets while walking to the shop to ...
News
1 week ago

“We are relieved to see the number of murders declined over the weekend," said Western Cape premier Alan Winde.

"However, this is of little comfort when 34 families are currently grieving the loss of a loved one. We must be working towards zero - and nothing more.”

Winde said the provincial cabinet would be receiving a report from the Saps and SANDF on crime and safety operations.

"We want to understand what the police, working with the army, are doing to prevent crime and curb violence," he said.

"We are hearing community members on the ground, who were initially positive about the deployment of the army, starting to question their effectiveness. If communities do not feel safer, then the SANDF and the police are not fulfilling their role and their mandate. The national police’s own motto is to ensure that residents 'feel safe', and we are a far cry from that."

According to Winde, five people were murdered in Delft over the weekend and four in Gugulethu. Three murders each were recorded in Manenberg and Philippi, while Khayelitsha, Langa and Harare recorded two murders each.

The rest of the murders were committed in Athlone, Kraaifontein, Lwandle, Grabouw, Somerset West, Mfuleni, Mitchells Plain, Nyanga, Parow, Philippi East, Steenberg, Lingelethu and Samora Machel.

READ MORE:

Decline in gun violence sees 'only' 41 deaths at weekend in Cape metro

The equivalent of nearly four football teams were murdered in the Cape Town metro region over the past weekend, but as crime levels persist and the ...
News
1 week ago

The army & the Cape Flats one month later: 'We're making inroads,' says Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele has praised "Operation Lockdown" for stabilising crime on the Cape Flats, but says it's still "early days" in the ...
News
6 days ago

Couple tied up at gunpoint and robbed at home in Malmesbury

The couple was attacked by three armed men, two carrying firearms and the third a crowbar.
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Inside the R300m jewellery heist at Johann Rupert's warehouse News
  2. Jacob Zuma allies fingered in jobs scandal News
  3. Residents raid suspected drug den and discover 'used' coffins in house South Africa
  4. Nine dead in horror Midrand taxi crash South Africa
  5. ANC accused of diverting state funds to party workers News

Latest Videos

The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
Mbalula chats to passengers after taxi driver arrested for 'bribery'
X