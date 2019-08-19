Bylaw regulating access to beach and foul language has Capetonians swearing to resist

Owners of highly valued beachfront properties have significantly encroached on the public’s right to access beaches by extending the edge of their properties on to public coastal land, or blocking access paths, city officials said at a public participation meeting in Fish Hoek on Thursday evening.

Although city departments are still assessing the number of private properties encroaching on city beaches and the coastal zone to which the public has right of access, it was “a lot”, said environmental department manager Gregg Oelofse.

Speaking at the public participation meeting on the draft Coastal Bylaw, Oelofse said there were many properties in areas such as Clifton, Simonstown and Melkbosstrand where owners had extended beyond their erf boundaries and on to the public coastal area.

Head of coastal policy development Darryl Colenbrander said there was a stretch of 13 adjacent properties in Melkbosstrand, for instance, which had encroached on the beach. Colenbrander said he himself had been kicked by a private owner out of an area that was public city land.