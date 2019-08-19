South Africa

Couple tied up at gunpoint and robbed at home in Malmesbury

19 August 2019 - 15:15 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The couple was attacked by three armed men, two carrying firearms and the third a crowbar.
A couple was tied up and robbed of valuables during a house robbery in Malmesbury, north of Cape Town, in the early hours of Monday.

Police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said the couple was sleeping when they heard a noise at their front door around 3am.

They were attacked by three armed men, two carrying firearms and the third a crowbar.

Rwexana said they were tied up while the men stole various items.

The husband sustained a head injury.

The robbers fled the scene on foot.

No arrests had been made. A case of house robbery was opened.

