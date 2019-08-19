EFF MPs resign after receiving cash from Ramaphosa campaign

EFF MPs Nkagisang Mokgosi and Tebogo Mokwele have resigned from parliament and the party's central command team in the wake of a scandal involving funds from president Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign for the ANC presidency.

In similarly-worded statements issued on Monday night, the two MPs said they would also not stand for election to any party leadership position - in Mokwele's case for the next five years, and Mokgosi "for the foreseeable future".

"My decision is based on the fact that I did not disclose the nature of my relationship with the ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa which involved an exchange of money," Mokgosi said.