Eight arrested after residents clash with cops in Richards Bay CBD

Eight people were arrested in Richards Bay, in northern KZN, on Monday following ongoing public violence that saw police and community members clash in the town's central business district.

According to a police officer who preferred to remain anonymous, the violence is linked to community members taking the law into their own hands by targeting "paras" - a colloquial name for whoonga (nyaope) smokers, who are often involved in petty crimes to feed their addictions.

It is understood that Monday's discord was a continuation of events which have been ongoing in the area since last month.