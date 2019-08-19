South Africa

Eight arrested after residents clash with cops in Richards Bay CBD

19 August 2019 - 18:20 By Orrin Singh
Protesters in Richards Bay blocked Bullion Boulevard, which runs through the CBD, with burning tyres on Monday.
Protesters in Richards Bay blocked Bullion Boulevard, which runs through the CBD, with burning tyres on Monday.
Image: Supplied

Eight people were arrested in Richards Bay, in northern KZN, on Monday following ongoing public violence that saw police and community members clash in the town's central business district. 

According to a police officer who preferred to remain anonymous, the violence is linked to community members taking the law into their own hands by targeting "paras" - a colloquial name for whoonga (nyaope) smokers, who are often involved in petty crimes to feed their addictions.

It is understood that Monday's discord was a continuation of events which have been ongoing in the area since last month.

WATCH | Richards Bay residents chase drug dealers from CBD after murder

Angry Richards Bay community members took the law into their own hands on Thursday morning following the murder of a well-known bus driver.
News
3 weeks ago

In July, an angry mob of residents stormed the SMME Park, opposite the local taxi rank, where they proceeded to stone a building and nightclub that is understood to be a popular hangout for drug dealers and substance abusers.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said police had to use rubber bullets and gas to disperse the unruly crowd on Monday. 

"At 9am about 100 community members gathered in Richards Bay CBD. The police officers responded and a 32-year-old suspect was arrested after he was found in possession of a dangerous weapon," she said.

"Later a group of people gathered at the police station demanding the release of the suspect. Police had to use rubber bullets and gas to disperse the unruly crowd."

Mbele added that during the commotion, two licensed firearms fell from people in the crowd.

"A total of eight suspects, aged between 27 and 57, were arrested for public violence," she said. 

It is understood that calm has been restored to the Richards Bay CBD and all roads have been re-opened. 

MORE:

Two nabbed in Eastern Cape with 77,000 Mandrax tablets worth R5m

Two people were arrested after they were found in possession of mandrax worth R5m, Eastern Cape police said on Monday.
News
5 hours ago

Residents raid suspected drug den and discover 'used' coffins in house

Residents of Orange Grove, Johannesburg, were stunned when they discovered coffins hidden in a house on Sunday morning.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Inside the R300m jewellery heist at Johann Rupert's warehouse News
  2. Jacob Zuma allies fingered in jobs scandal News
  3. Residents raid suspected drug den and discover 'used' coffins in house South Africa
  4. Nine dead in horror Midrand taxi crash South Africa
  5. ANC accused of diverting state funds to party workers News

Latest Videos

The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
Mbalula chats to passengers after taxi driver arrested for 'bribery'
X