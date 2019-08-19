From emotional scars to forgiveness: Four must-read stories on Zephany Nurse

Miché Solomon is the 22-year old woman the world knew as Zephany Nurse. Her identity was revealed for the first time after she asked for a court order protecting it to be lifted. Solomon has released a book about learning, at the age of 17, that the couple which raised her were not her biological parents.

Battling to trust

Women who helped Solomon on her journey of discovery spoke to author Joanne Jowell, who wrote about the difficulties Solomon had to overcome.

Childline founder and Solomon's therapist Joan van Niekerk said until Solomon starts getting her life in order she will always be vulnerable.

She said this regarding her two unplanned pregnancies, saying Solomon may be trying to compensate for love and trust through her children.