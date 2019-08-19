Investigation launched at Durban resin plant after noxious fumes leave residents ill

An investigation is under way at a Durban resin plant after residents in Wentworth, south of the city, fell ill on Friday following the release of noxious fumes.

Chaos erupted in the area after thick plumes of smoke were emitted from Safripol in the south Durban industrial basin.

Since the incident some residents have been admitted to hospital, while others have received treatment at a mobile clinic.

Residents claimed the strong odour, which could be smelt as far as Amanzimtoti, nearly 20km away, caused burning eyes, dry throats and nausea.

Safripol said in a statement that dowtherm vapour, a medium used for process heating, escaped the plant when workers were busy with a maintenance operation on one of the burner systems.

The company denied reports that there was a fire.

Justin Titus, spokesperson for the community-based organisation WorkGroup, told TimesLIVE on Monday that an internal investigation was under way.

"A meeting is planned with government officials and we expect Safripol to speak to the community thereafter.

"There are a few patients who have been admitted to a private hospital. There is also a mobile clinic that has been deployed in the area," Titus said.