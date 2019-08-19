Mother hands herself over after newborn baby found dead in bin

An Eastern Cape woman has handed herself over to police after her newborn baby was found in a rubbish bin at the weekend, police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the 22-year-old woman handed herself over at the Humewood police station in Port Elizabeth on Sunday evening. Naidu said the newborn baby was found by a homeless man who was rummaging through the bin about 8.30 on Sunday morning.

The man saw the naked baby with its umbilical cord still attached. The baby had already died.

A case of concealment of birth is being investigated.