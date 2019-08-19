South Africa

Mother hands herself over after newborn baby found dead in bin

19 August 2019 - 16:48 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The body of the newborn baby was found by a homeless man who was rummaging through a rubbish bin on Sunday.
Image: 123RF/sam74100

An Eastern Cape woman has handed herself over to police after her newborn baby was found in a rubbish bin at the weekend, police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the 22-year-old woman handed herself over at the Humewood police station in Port Elizabeth on Sunday evening. Naidu said the newborn baby was found by a homeless man who was rummaging through the bin  about  8.30 on Sunday morning.

The man saw the naked baby with its umbilical cord still attached. The baby had already died. 

A case of concealment of birth is being investigated.

