Robbers hit Blue Route Mall in Cape Town
19 August 2019 - 15:10
Blue Route Mall managers confirmed that a robbery took place in one of the stores in the centre on Monday afternoon.
It was not immediately clear which store was robbed but TimesLIVE was told "everything was under control".
Police could not immediately comment on the matter.
This is a developing story.
@ewnupdates gunshots at blue route mall. Apparently robbery at jeweler upstairs next to dischem— Pat Bam (@Pat_Bam) August 19, 2019
Eish another mall another robbery/shooting— The Karen of all Karens💙 (@kambabe) August 19, 2019
Blue Route. 😢