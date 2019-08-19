South Africa

SABC goes to court to set aside 'irregular' appointments

19 August 2019 - 19:05 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The SABC aims to have irregular appointments at the broadcaster set aside, with 28 cases identified for the first phase of the process.
Image: Waldo Swiegers / Sunday Times.

The SABC is expected to file an application in the labour court on Tuesday to have irregular appointments within the broadcaster declared unlawful and invalid - and for them to be set aside.

"These are appointments that are deemed to have been effected without following relevant SABC policies," said spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu.

Mthembu said this followed recommendations in reports from the public protector, the parliamentary ad hoc committee and the public broadcaster's internal investigation on irregular appointments.

According to Mthembu, 28 cases have been identified for the first phase of the process.

"The ongoing investigation might reveal further irregular appointments. All affected parties will be afforded an opportunity to oppose the application," she said.

"The SABC remains committed to enforcing sound governance measures aimed at ensuring full compliance with all its policies."

