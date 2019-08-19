Security tightened at KZN court as alleged Isis trio's 'escape plan' revealed

Van Jaarsveld's affidavit confirmed this plot. "Intelligence has shown that the accused would not refrain from attacking the police, prosecutors and the judicial staff and would die as martyrs in the process, as per their ideology," he said.

He emphasised that the intended escape from court during proceedings would be done with the assistance of unidentified people.

"Intelligence indicates that there will be a considerable amount of violence and threats to make good of their escape attempt. The use of force by firearms and other related objects during the escape attempt will definitely cause serious harm, injury or fatalities to the public, police and court officials. The plan was to use to use human beings as shields and hostages in the attack," he said in the affidavit.

Both Patel and Del Vecchio told the court that they opposed the state's application to have the proceedings held behind closed doors.

"I think it is within the interests of justice that members of the public be allowed in court," said Patel.

Del Vecchio said he did not agree with the application and had a very good explanation regarding the sketch found in his possession.

"Many things that are happening in this court we don't agree with and the public should be aware on this," he said, adding that the drawing was part of a book he and his wife have been writing, detailing a fictional version of their story.