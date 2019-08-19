Singing Uber driver heading to Hollywood to showcase his talent

Opera singing Uber driver Menzi Mngoma - who shot to fame after being recorded singing while driving his cab - is headed to Hollywood to showcase his talent.

Gauteng resident Kim Davey shared a video of him singing for her in an Uber cab in Durban in May - and his career has been on an upward trajectory ever since.

Davey posted the video on her Facebook page, calling for agents to help the talented singer make his dreams come true. And the video has already had more than 500,000 views.

Since the video went viral, Mngoma said his life had changed for the better.

"I've been performing in a number of places. I've been to Cape Town. I'm also going to Los Angeles in December," Mngoma said.

Mngoma will perform at IPOP, a five-day talent convention, hosted in Hollywood biannually. He said he would be among thousands of artists from around the world who would be showcasing their skills.

"There will be 200 agencies who will be scouting talent. I think I deserve to be there so I can be a recognised international singer," Mngoma said.

For Mngoma to realise his dream of going to Hollywood he needs help, and is currently fundraising for the trip.

"Big things are happening in my life and I'm so grateful for the opportunity. I've recently released my [first] single," he said.

Mngoma said he was still an Uber driver and still enjoyed his job.

"I still enjoy meeting people on trips, who get excited to travel with me. They take photos with me. I feel like a special person. I get offered lunch and drinks."

He said his fellow Uber drivers were happy that he has put their name on the map.

"They also feel special that we as Uber drivers have a beautiful story to tell," Mngoma said.