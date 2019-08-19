South Africa

Singing Uber driver heading to Hollywood to showcase his talent

19 August 2019 - 07:00 By Nomahlubi Jordaan

Opera singing Uber driver Menzi Mngoma - who shot to fame after being recorded singing while driving his cab - is headed to Hollywood to showcase his talent.

Gauteng resident Kim Davey shared a video of him singing for her in an Uber cab in Durban in May - and his career has been on an upward trajectory ever since.

Davey posted the video on her Facebook page, calling for agents to help the talented singer make his dreams come true. And the video has already had more than 500,000 views.

Since the video went viral, Mngoma said his life had changed for the better.

"I've been performing in a number of places. I've been to Cape Town. I'm also going to Los Angeles in December," Mngoma said.

Mngoma will perform at IPOP, a five-day talent convention, hosted in Hollywood biannually. He said he would be among thousands of artists from around the world who would be showcasing their skills.

"There will be 200 agencies who will be scouting talent. I think I deserve to be there so I can be a recognised international singer," Mngoma said.

For Mngoma to realise his dream of going to Hollywood he needs help, and is currently fundraising for the trip.

"Big things are happening in my life and I'm so grateful for the opportunity. I've recently released my [first] single," he said.

Mngoma said he was still an Uber driver and still enjoyed his job.

"I still enjoy meeting people on trips, who get excited to travel with me. They take photos with me. I feel like a special person. I get offered lunch and drinks."

He said his fellow Uber drivers were happy that he has put their name on the map.

"They also feel special that we as Uber drivers have a beautiful story to tell," Mngoma said. 

MORE

Ndlovu Youth Choir to keep it 'proudly South African' at 'America's Got Talent' final

When members of the Ndlovu Youth Choir fly off to Hollywood this week to compete in the finals of 'America's Got Talent', they'll take a special part ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

WATCH | Rustenburg High School choir goes viral with Freddie Mercury tribute

Watch the Rustenburg High Scool choir's cover of Queen's iconic hit, 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.
News
1 week ago

PE singer's smash hit 'Whitney Houston' show coming home soon

The bright lights, stardom and recognition have come Belinda Davids’s way for her daily tribute to Whitney Houston.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Inside the R300m jewellery heist at Johann Rupert's warehouse News
  2. Jacob Zuma allies fingered in jobs scandal News
  3. Residents raid suspected drug den and discover 'used' coffins in house South Africa
  4. ANC accused of diverting state funds to party workers News
  5. Nine dead in horror Midrand taxi crash South Africa

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Caster Semenya says she has never felt supported by other women
X