South Africa

Two nabbed in Eastern Cape with 77,000 Mandrax tablets worth R5m

19 August 2019 - 15:15 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Plastic bags found by police officers in the boot of a car contained around 77,500 Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of about R5m. File photo.
Image: Die Burger/Hannes Mundey/Gallo Images

Two people were arrested after they were found in possession of Mandrax worth R5m, Eastern Cape police said on Monday.

Spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said police spotted a suspicious silver Nissan Almera driving on the N2 close to Kinkelbos and gave chase.

Eastern Cape flying squad officers pulled the vehicle off the road and searched it, finding  50 plastic bags in the vehicle's boot, containing 77,500 Mandrax tablets with a street value of about R5m.

The 45-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested on charges of dealing in drugs.

They were expected to appear in the Alexandria magistrate's court on Monday.

