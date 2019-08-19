South Africa

WATCH | Judge says Krugersdorp killings were like a man-made tsunami

19 August 2019 - 16:02 By TimesLIVE

"It is almost as though the Krugersdorp area and its surrounds were struck by a man-made tsunami. The only difference being that this tsunami had chosen its victims carefully."

These were the words of presiding judge Ellem Francis, who handed down numerous life sentences to convicted "Krugersdorp killers" Marcel Steyn, Cecilia Steyn and Zak Valentine on Monday. 

Marcel was only 14 when the group of six people in Krugersdorp, on the West Rand, including her mother and brother, carried out 11 murders, first for revenge and then for money.

Francis imposed multiple life sentences on the trio for all the murders. Marcel was sentenced to 15 years for the murders she committed before turning 18, and life for those she committed when she became an adult, which means she must serve seven life terms.

