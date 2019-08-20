Trainee police pilot unscathed after helicopter crashes in Durban

A trainee police pilot and his assistant were lucky to escape serious injury in a helicopter crash at Virginia Airport, north of Durban, on Tuesday.

When TimesLIVE arrived at scene, the pilot could be seen walking around after having been assessed and cleared by paramedics. He didn't want to comment on the crash.

Emergency workers said that shortly after 11am the pilot, stationed with the SAPS Air Wing unit, had been undergoing training. The chopper reportedly lost power upon approach to land.

Police spokesman Brig Vish Naidoo confirmed the crash.

"A SAPS Squirrel helicopter crash-landed today at Virginia Airport. This happened during a training exercise.

"An investigation is under way and we will await a report, which, we hope, will tell us what caused the crash. There were two SAPS members on board and they are being medically examined," Naidoo told TimesLIVE.