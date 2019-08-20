South Africa

Foreign-owned shops looted after new violence erupts in Joburg CBD

20 August 2019 - 19:59 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Five foreign owned shops were looted and destroyed in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday.
Image: JMPD Chief David Tembe Twitter

Several shops were looted and vandalised after violence erupted between foreign shop owners and taxi drivers in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said that on August 9 a queue marshall of one of the taxis went to one of the shops in the CBD to buy cold drinks.

Mbele said the man had an argument with the shop owner, and never reported for work the following day.

His family reported him missing at Orange Farm police station but he was found in a government mortuary on Tuesday.

"Taxi drivers and some of the queue marshalls confronted the shop owner who had an argument with him on August 9. They say he was last seen alive on that day," said Mbele.

Mbele said five shops were looted and destroyed in the process.

Cases of assault and malicious damage to property had been opened. 

No arrests were made.

